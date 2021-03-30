Rafael Nadal and Los Pumas de Argentina, nominated for the Laureus Prize 2021

Rugby: the historic feat of Los Pumas de Argentina 0:53

(CNN Spanish) – This Thursday, the Laureus Awards presented the list of nominees in its seven categories.

The category of nominees for male athlete of the year is headed by Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and American basketball player Lebron James. There are also the Ugandan marathoner Joshua Cheptegei and the Swedish athlete Armand Duplatins.

In the team of the year category, Los Pumas from Argentina’s national rugby team enter the list and will compete for the award against football teams Bayern Munich from Germany, Liverpool FC from England, American football team Kansas City Chiefs , The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team.

In the category of female athlete of the year, the list is as follows: tennis player Naomi Osaka from Japan, French soccer player Wendie Renard, skier Federica Brignone from Italy, marathoner Brigid Kosgei from Kenya, basketball player Breanna Steward from the United States and cyclist Anna Van Der Breggen from the Netherlands.

In the category sports revelation of the year, the list includes the Spanish footballer Ansu Fati of Barcelona Futbol Club, the tennis players Dominic Thiem of Austria and Iga Swiatek of Poland, the Spanish motorcyclist Joan Mir, the quarterback of the Kansas Chiefs, the American Patrick Mahomes, and the Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar.

The Laureus awards the biggest and most inspiring sporting triumphs of the year and shows the work of athletes in different categories and disciplines.