Rafael Nadal already trains on the tracks of the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 2021

Rafael Nadal already trains on the slopes of ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 2021 with the aim of arriving fully in shape for the first major tournament of the tour on clay. The draw for the box will be held this afternoon, so the Spaniard will know the roadmap that awaits him if he wants to add a new title in the Principality of Monaco. He has arrived early to acclimatize to a place with conditions similar to those he has experienced in Manacor, where he has spent weeks training on clay after recovering from his back discomfort.

Nadal back to Monte Carlo. 11 times champ there pic.twitter.com/p23Nm6NGgQ – José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 9, 2021