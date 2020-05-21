Rafael Mercadante revealed the name of the producer who harassed him (IG: rafamercadante)

The singer and presenter Rafael Mercadante He already has a history of more than two decades in the world of entertainment in Mexico, but his beginnings were not easy, as he even had to face the sexual harassment of a producer.

As part of the series En sus Batallas, from the program Come joy, the actor also recalled the bitter anecdote, of which he had already spoken in August 2019.

Mercadante, driver of Perfect escape, He said that a producer and theater director offered him a starring role in a play in exchange for having intimate relationships with him. When he was required for the work Navaja caliente, Rubén Lara had already warned him that perhaps someone would “throw the wave” at him and so it happened.

Rafa had already touched on the subject months ago, but at that time he refused to say who the stalker had been, because he had already died. However, in this new interview, he announced that it was Enrique Gómez Vadillo (who died in 2017), who was pointed out by other members of the media in Mexico.

He spoke specifically of a time when they were working together and were marking a scene where Mercadante had to take off his clothes.

“(I indicated) ‘now take off your shorts… you’re going to do a nude’, I said to him‘ the day you mark the scene with nude, that day I am going to get naked, right now for what ’… and he tells me one night‘ Mercadante, you are not getting to the character, I believe a lot in the experience of the characters, Have you had any gay experiences in your life? ’I say‘ no ’, he turns around and says‘ I can help you with that ’“He detailed.

Rafa replied: “If you think that you are going to sleep with me for this work right now, I tell you that I better go ”.

In the same series of In his battles, Mercadante commented that he had a problematic childhood, in which he went through 11 primaries for his bad behavior. She also had to face divorce from her parents and never saw her dad again from 12 to 18 years old.

“I learned how to have a relationship with God and he looked for my father at 18 years old. There I rescued my relationship with him ”..

He also commented that his taste for the world of entertainment occurred since he was very young thanks to the Karma dance group that he formed in Saltillo. He also found refuge when a teacher invited him to perform on a catwalk.

It was discovered when he was working as a bar tender by an agent who was allegedly looking for new dancers for the group. SlangBut after doing a casting in Guadalajara and being taken to CDMX they told him that they were really looking to form the Caló competition.

“He brings me to live in Mexico and tells me ‘you are not going to Caló, we will compete with him.’ When the manager of Caló realizes, he threatens the representative with deport him and he abandons us“

Finally Rafa was able to do a casting for the CEA of Televisa and thanks to Miguel Ángel Ferriz he obtained a scholarship to study in the capital and start his professional career.

Other accusations

In addition to Rafa Mercadante, other celebrities such as the former Garibaldi Charly lopez and the actor Carlos Peniche they also had incidents of harassment with Gómez Vadillo.

“He invited me to his department (the producer) under the pretext that interested him for a filma, but he said ‘you have to do this’, although I made the movie anyway, ”Charly told Ventaneando last February.

For the same TV Azteca program, Carlos Peniche told how he was ready to participate in La Casa en la Playa, a Televisa soap opera created by Vadillo when he warned him that to get the role he had to sleep with him, since all the actors they did.

If he did not agree, he threatened to destroy his career, but Peniche decided to raise his voice and in various media spoke of the harassment of Vadillo, although finally the producer complied with his warning and the actor was no longer considered for the story and was somehow vetoed. from Televisa.

