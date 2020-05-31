Rafael Martínez regrets that the profession of coach is not valued; you lose validity and end up as a beggar

Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. a11

How much do you earn, do they pay you well or do you work for free?, Is the question that we coaches always ask ourselves every time we see each other and one, the truth, ends up as a beggar. That is our profession, it is not recognized or valued and it feels down, says sadly Rafael Martínez, an athletic technician in the long-distance tests that Mexico left to contribute his knowledge and do school abroad.

The coach has four months in Guatemala to realize a project that is halted by the coronavirus pandemic; however, their journey does not start in the neighboring country of the south. He worked seven years in Ecuador and was the first Mexican to qualify six elements from that nation to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with the men’s and women’s marathon teams.

A tough job

“The coach’s job is tough, we don’t have social security, a contract or a retirement fund. It is hard to work under that regime and more when one loses validity. The wages are not enough to have a little pig.

I have colleagues who are a legend in athletics in Mexico and nobody values ​​them when they are 70 and 90 years old. It is not the opportunity or luck to have a job, it is the system that prevents progress, he tells La Jornada.

At the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, last year, the textile engineer spoke with Ana Guevara. He let him know that he had a project. The director general of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports sent him with Israel Benítez and Arturo Contreras; Everything remained in words, that is why he agreed to work in Guatemala, because they believed in the future plan that he has in hand.

Who was one of the pioneers in the Sports Fund for High Performance that started in 1999 and was a coach for 11 years, said it was a privilege to be a fellow with the benefits that were given; now the trust has to survive, it must be supervised and watched over with a magnifying glass so that the resource is used well and reaches everyone.

Martínez directed several track and road athletes when he was in Mexico. It contributed a total of 28 Central American medals, six in Pan American Games and the rest in Iberoamerican and championships in the region.

He directed Juan Luis Barrios at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with a seventh place in the 5,000 meters and currently has the Mexican marathon runner Margarita Hernández, who will seek qualification for Tokyo 2020, postponed for the following year.

