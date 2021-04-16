Rafael Márquez will return to Barcelona to lead the team of his loves



Rafael Márquez, the “4” of Barcelona who transcended in the European tournament.

Rafael Márquez is one step away from returning to Barcelona, ​​but this time as a coach in the youth categories. It is a fact that the president of the club, Joan Laporta, became interested in the Mexican and there have already been the first contacts.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sports, The former central defender of Barcelona is in the interest of the club for the renewal of the team, and they will bet on him to reinforce La Masía. With the good relations that exist between the Blaugrana institution and the footballer, it is almost a fact that the agreement will be finalized soon.

Along with the Mexican, the possibility of bringing Sergi Barjuan, with which they would complement the board of directors for the training of young talents at La Masía.

In this way, Márquez would be in charge of the technical direction and Sergi would act as liaison between the first team and Barcelona B.. A fundamental role to detect what pieces can contribute to the group directed by Ronald Koeman.

Before the return of Márquez to Barcelona can be finalized, it must be previously reviewed by José Ramón Alexanco, quarry director; and by Joan Soler, director of grassroots football.

It is important to highlight the fact that the Mexican defender He already had previous experience directing in European territory, also in Spain; after directing to RSD Alcalá in the cadet category. However, Márquez resigned in the midst of the elections for the president of Barcelona, ​​thus increasing the rumors that link the former footballer with the club he once defended.

Rafael Márquez came to Barcelona in 2003 from Monaco. The Blaugranas paid 5 million euros for the defender who became the team’s bastion. He made his debut with the culé team on September 3 against Sevilla in a commitment that ended 1-1 and managed to score his first goal against Betis on November 9, 2003.

The Michoacan played with the club until 2010 where He played 242 games and was able to score 13 goals and distribute 12 assists. It should be noted that Márquez was part of the successful Barcelona that won the sextet in 2008.

