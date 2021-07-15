Rafael Loredo says satisfied with the work of his team against Mexico

Coach Rafael Loredo of the Guatemala National Team, said satisfied with the work done by his players in the match against Mexico, in the group stage of the Gold Cup 2021.

I want to emphasize that the boys went out to play soccer, we tried to attack, we defended well, I think they scored a good goal for us and from there the balance went their way. I am left with the personality they showed and the determination “, were the words of Rafael Loredo.

The Mexican coach who is directing the Chapin team on an interim basis, spoke at a press conference at the end of the match against Mexico, highlighting that his players came out to play and did not kick like other teams in the Concacaf.

Rafael Loredo made it clear that he remains with the personality and determination of his players in the duel, where he saw as key the first goal by Rogelio Funes Mori that moved the balance in favor of Gerardo Martino’s team.

