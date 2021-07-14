Rafael Loredo qualifies as nonsense the forbidden cry in the Gold Cup

After entering the emergency Curaçao selection To the 2021 Gold Cup, the Guatemala National Team prepares to face the Mexican National Team in the action of the second day in Group A.

In a press video conference prior to the game, the coach Rafael Loredo He claimed that the forbidden shout is nonsense that does not even affect the mood and mentality of his rivals on the pitch.

Read also: Expansion League: Atlético Morelia presents Jesús Ramírez as its new reinforcement

“I am from Mexico, born in the Capital, I am very grateful to soccer in Mexico and I will always wish the best for them, I hope they do well, but I want Guatemala to do better. which is a great nonsense. I hear it and it does not bother me, nor does it sadden me. I think people should throw it away and remove it. That does not even bother rivals. In Central America they yell that at them and they do not understand, “he declared.

In addition, the Mexican strategist confessed to being aware and motivated to be able to face the Mexican National Team being one of the giants of the Concacaf after debuting with a defeat against El Salvador.

“It is always motivating. I have always said that if I want to be better, I have to face the best in the area. Facing Mexico is motivating, follow me by putting teams that are very good so that Guatemala continues to grow,” he said.

Read also: Liga MX: Yoshimar Yotún joins the Cruz Azul preseason despite rumors of his departure