Rafael Loredo, he is the Mexican who would lead the Guatemala National Team

The Concacaf has its first litmus test a few days after the start of the 2021 Gold Cup, after reporting a strong number of infections by Covid-19 within the Curaçao National Team; deriving his possible exit from the tournament.

After staying out of any possibility of participating in the contest, the Guatemalan National Team would relive the history that the Denmark National Team lived in the 1992 European Championship, being the replacement for the Caribbean team in group A.

Despite not having its main figures within the squad, the chapin team has the coach as its main weapon Rafael Loredo who has a career in different clubs in the MX League.

# SeleSub20 | The U-20 Youth Team, led by Professor Rafael Loredo, closed its work microcycle this week with a 4-0 victory against Camperonix FC, in a preparation match that was played this Thursday on the Greenfield courts. # VamosGuate pic. twitter.com/KU9ehA2WfX – FEDEFUT GUATE (@fedefut_oficial) July 8, 2021

In the absence of the official announcement by Concacaf, the Guatemala National Team would make its debut to replace the Curaçao National Team facing the Selection of El Salvador this Saturday, July 10.

WHO IS RAFAEL LOREDO?

Coach Rafael Loredo had his beginnings in the 90’s directing in a third division team until he became Enrique Meza’s technical assistant with the late Toros Neza in 1998. From there he went to the ranks of the Puebla Strip to give the jump to the basic forces of Pumas de la UNAM and reach the first team as a technical assistant.

After leading the Altamira Students in the Promotion League, the opportunity came in Guatemalan soccer as the USAC coach, managing to rise to the highest category of that football; In 2015 he returned to Mexican soccer to the ranks of the Águilas del América as the technical coordinator of the minor categories.

After taking the reins of Xelajú, San Luis and Petapa; In 2020, he came to the bench of the Guatemala Sub-20 National Team and recently, he was given the responsibility of leading the senior team to achieve a pass to the Gold Cup and the Concacaf qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2021.

