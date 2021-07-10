Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green added to UFC 265

A lightweight bout is the newest addition to the UFC 265 card. Rafael Fiziev will face Bobby Green.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the afternoon of this Saturday.

One of the top under the radar lightweights in the sport just booked his next fight against a proven vet. Rafael Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) vs. Bobby Green added to UFC 265 on Aug. 7, per sources. pic.twitter.com/3eWsVCTcGh – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 10, 2021

Fiziev, comes with the intention of extending his winning streak. The fighter of Tiger Muay Thai he’s on a three-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Renato moicano on UFC 256. Raphael stands out for its strong striking, with 6 wins for KO / TKO.

Green, he will try to recover from his last defeat. The Californian comes from losing front Thiago Moises on UFC Vegas 12. The defeat ended a three-win streak. Bobby is known for being a veteran of the Octagon and for his balance both on his feet and on the mat, with 8 wins per KO / TKO and 9 by way of completion.

UFC 265 It will be held on August 7 at the Toyota Center from Houston Texas.

