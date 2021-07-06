Rafael Fiziev reveals meeting with Kevin Lee in Las Vegas

Rafael Fiziev is interested in fighting with Kevin Lee but he seems not to. The two stances are understandable since while “Ataman” is looking for a major win that will allow him to break into the Top 15 of lightweight “The Motown Phenom” wants another against a fighter above him (he is currently in the position 11 of the division).

Without knowing if they will fight each other or each will have a different opponent, the two had a meeting in Vegas. It was the Kazakh-born fighter who discovered him speaking to the South China Morning Post. It does not confirm if it was recently or not but it does confirm that things did not go as well as it would have liked.

“I saw him and I said, ‘Wow, Kevin, bro.’ But he didn’t answer me. I saw him again in Thailand, at Tiger Muay Thai (where they both used to train). He’s a cool guy. He spoke well to everyone in the gym. A good person, you know. But maybe he’s mad at me because I asked him to fight. I don’t know, but when I invite him and he doesn’t say anything, it’s like love. I love him, and sometimes we love a woman and this woman doesn’t love us, and we try to do something. I feel bad because he said nothing, “he concludes.

If he doesn’t fight Lee, Fiziev might fight under another name from the top fifteen in lightweight as has a 9-1 record and a three-win streak. We will be attentive to more news about your future.

