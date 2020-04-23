Right-back who is in Lyon believes that the striker needs to listen more to criticism and escape from problems to become one of the best in the world and help Brazil

Right-back Rafael, currently at Lyon, said Neymar is not a leader and should solve his problems off the pitch in an interview with “ESPN”. Despite the criticism, the player trained at Fluminense’s base and with a spell at Manchester United, praised the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team and said that the team can be difficult to stop at the 2022 World Cup if the star hears the criticism better.

– Neymar is not a leader. He can do what he does because it is good, if he is focused and concentrated, he is one of the best in the world.

Both played together at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Although they had little time together, Rafael advises the star of Paris Saint-Germain.

– We need Neymar. He needs to evolve off the field and enter the game and do his best. It has many things in the surroundings. I speak the truth, but people sometimes don’t want to listen. They prefer you to say ‘you are good, you are magical’, but life is not like that. I think he needs to listen more and if that happens it will be difficult to stop Brazil.

In French football since 2015, Rafael tries to take advantage of his opportunities at Lyon, although he has only played 18 games this season and started most matches on the bench. Revealed with his twin brother, Fábio, the right back was seen as one of the greatest promises of Brazilian football, but it did not work.

