Rafael Dos Anjos returns for Conor McGregor: “I’m going to crush him”

In March 2016, Rafael Dos Anjos was going to defend the UFC lightweight world championship against Conor McGregor, but suffered a foot injury that caused the fight to be canceled. Since then there has been talk on many occasions about putting it back together but it has not been done and certainly both fighters have taken different paths. But their rivalry has not been left behind, as demonstrated by their collision on the way to the recent UFC 264.

After Saturday’s event, the Irishman has not spoken about it since he has been focused on his surgery to recover from his injury – he will not be able to fight again until 2022 – as well as selling a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier. But the Brazilian has done it. In a recent interview with MMAjunkie.com he said: «It would make it much worse. I think my ground game is better than Poirier’s. It would be very different. Conor looked so sloppy, he looked so small.

He continues: “We saw each other on the day of the weigh-ins and had a little altercation backstage, and it looks so small. Looks like a little boy. I would crush it«. Rafael Dos Anjos is clear that if he faced Conor McGregor he would defeat him more easily than Poirier did. It might be interesting that they clash but it seems really unlikely that it will happen.

