Rafael dos Anjos recalled how Conor McGregor had made fun of him and enjoys what happened to the Irishman

In addition to Khabib Nurmagomédov, another former lightweight champion joins those who felt no concern about Conor McGregor and his fracture, but quite the opposite.

Last night it was the Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos who recalled that when he had to leave the fight he would do with Conor in 2016 for the same reason and on that occasion he was mocked by the Irishman. “Karma, what is it called?”the Brazilian wondered ironically.

“When I broke my foot before our fight, this guy made fun of my injury… and continued to do so for years. Try your own medicine and humble yourself », published Dos Anjos on his twitter network.

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury… and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt – Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

Last night at UFC 264, the former Lightweight champion was the official alternate fighter for the PPV star, an option that did not have to be used.

