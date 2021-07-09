Rafael Dos Anjos is the official alternate for the UFC 264 star

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Conor McGregor | Image: BloodyElbow

While this note is being written Rafael Dos Anjos He’s in a Las Vegas hotel room cutting weight. All in the hope that something happens and can sneak into the stellar of the UFC 264.

Evy Rodriguez, a Combate correspondent, reported Wednesday night that the former Lightweight champion is the official alternate fighter for the PPV star. This means that, if for a or b reason Conor mcgregor or Dustin Poirier are marginalized from the card, the Brazilian will be the one who takes the vacant place.

Notice

Dos Anjos, number seven in the rankings, made his return to the division after two and a half years at 170 pounds with a split decision win over Paul felder in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 14.

UFC 264 takes place this Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement