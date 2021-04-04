Rafael Dos Anjos demands a fight with Justin Gaethje: “Send me the contract”

Now what Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired, Rafael Dos Anjos seems to have lost interest in securing a fight with Islam Makhachev.

Instead, the former division champion has set his sights on number two in the ranking, Justin gaethje. This after his representative, Ali Abdelaziz, stated that all the members of the top 5 are “running” to his client.

Guess who is the highest ranked fighter available. I got this. Send me the contract.

Although it is difficult to imagine that Gaethje would accept a fight against the world number six, ‘RDA’ would be the second ex-champion he would face in the Octagon.

The 36-year-old Brazilian is coming off marking his return to the category with a split-failure victory against Paul felder in it UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 10.

Gaethje, for his part, has not competed since being sent to sleep by Nurmagomedov in the stellar of the UFC 254.