Rafael dos Anjos assures that karma took its toll on Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos was happy to see Conor McGregor get a taste of his own medicine with his injury at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor broke his leg and lost by TKO via medical stop at the end of the first round to Dustin Poirier in the main event of the night. For dos Anjos, seeing the Irishman get hurt was karma. Karma for when Conor made fun of Rafael when he hurt his foot five years ago.

Recall that dos Anjos and McGregor were scheduled to fight at UFC 196 in March 2016. However, the fight never materialized due to the Brazilian’s injury. Instead of RDA, Nate Diaz stepped forward on short notice. Diaz subdued Conor, and the rest is history.

Dos Anjos expressed his feelings through his social networks at the end of UFC 264. Rafael posted an image of McGregor’s foot pointing out that it was karma. The Brazilian remembered that Conor owed him for all the things he talked about him.

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury. And continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt – Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos was the backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event in case some mysterious situation happened at the last minute to both Conor and Dustin. However, to the delight of all the fans, nothing happened before the fight, and dos Anjos did not have to intervene in the event.

Either way, there’s no question that the former champion still wants to get his hands on McGregor at some point because of everything he’s told him over the past few years. Perhaps this is the fight to do once McGregor’s leg recovers and he’s ready to return to the Octagon again.