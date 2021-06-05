Rafael Devers rang the Yankees early and tied the RBI lead

The dominican Rafael Devers punished the Yankees from early with a home run of three races in the MLB.

Through the first game in the series of Yankees of New York and the Red Sox of Boston, Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo managed to reach the bases with dous out, that’s when Rafael Devers appeared to add his homer number 15 and accumulate 46 RBIs.

With this home run, he tied with Jose Abreu for the net lead in RBIs so far this season. MLB 2021. This hit traveled a distance of 429 feet coming 112 miles from its stake.

Now the dominican Rafael Devers he’s hitting 283. with 15 homers and 46 RBIs, he’s looked better defensively this season, tied with Shohei Ohtani and is one more than equaling the AL lead with Shohei Ohtani.

Rafael Devers is heading for its first all-star game in its five years of experience in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox.

Here the video:

It is nothing new that Devers has been a nightmare for the New York Yankees, since his arrival at the MLB it has been a headache for his pitchers at both Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.