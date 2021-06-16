Rafael Devers hit his 16th home run of 2021 and reached 500 major league hits

The Dominican of the Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers, continues with a good offensive present in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and this Tuesday he hit his sixteenth homer of the year, this time against the Atlanta Braves of Ronald Acuña Jr.

In the very first inning, Rafael Devers opened the blackboard for Red Sox, connecting the Braves with a superb three-run homer that shows why this 2021 season of Big leagues He’s one of the best hitters in baseball.

Tucker Davidson, starter for the Braves, was wrong leaving in the zone of Devers a slider at 87 miles per hour and this one who comes with his toned wood, he did not hesitate to swing her and send her deep into center field to get her home run # 16 of the MLB 2021.

The Dominican of the Red Sox yesterday with a hit he gave the victory to his team and today, early in the game, he makes himself felt with a tremendous homer that put a score of 3-0 because he had teammates at first and third base, respectively.

Here’s the home run:

Rafael Devers’s 500th hit went a longggg way !! And spoiler alert: it wasn’t the furthest ball the Sox hit this inning 👀 #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/8vkGy5zSci – Love Letters to Baseball (@ LL2Baseball) June 15, 2021

In addition, it is a home run allowed Devers reach 500 lifetime hits in the Big leagues, round number for him and that continues to show that he is one of the young players with the greatest projection in the best baseball in the world.

That hit from the third baseman of the Red Sox He had an exit velocity of 107.3 mph and had a range of 435 feet, a daunting connection from this All-Star player.

Now, Devers in this season of Big leagues He has 67 hits, 53 RBIs, 44 runs scored and a .279 average in 63 games with the Red Sox.