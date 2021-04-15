Rafael Devers has been on fire with the Boston Red Sox

The dominican Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox has been on at the start of the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

A fact revealed by MLB Stats, records that the third baseman of the Red Sox has 13 RBIs and eight games played at the Big Show.

Rafael Devers, has been one of the important players so that Boston Red Sox have a record to date April 14 of 9 wins and three losses in the Big leagues.

Devers In 43 at-bats, he has a .279 average, 13 RBIs and five home runs. Apparently to the “Patirrojos” manager Alex Cora changed their faces.

If the team of Boston wants to get into the Playoffs of the Big leagues, much will depend on Rafael Devers, who is one of the best players they have in their ranks at the moment of the MLB.