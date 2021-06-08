Rafael Devers did not “leave alone” JD Martínez in the dugout

The dominican Rafael Devers he did not let his partner watch the game in peace JD Martinez from the dugout in the MLB.

Through the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins game, Rafael Devers was jokingly teasing JD Martinez in the dugout, preventing him from seeing his team’s game against the Marlins with ease.

Here the video:

Rafael Devers messes with JD Martinez Trilogy – Part I pic.twitter.com/Mc7nRgCALf – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 8, 2021

JD Martinez is dealing with a wrist problem so he has been off the field for several games in a row, yet the Boston Red SOx swept the New York Yankees and completed a suspended game they had with the Marlins in the MLB.

It is the first time in the history of the MLB that a team sweeps two teams in less than 24 hours, previously the Red Sox had won two games and had one pending due to rain.

JD Martínez is the oldest player that the BOston Red Sox have, it corresponds to him to be a leader in said organization and the “pope” of young players like Devers, among others.