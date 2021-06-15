Rafael Devers beat the Blue Jays on the field after Guerrero Jr’s home run

The dominican Rafael Devers left the Blue Jays of Torontor with a winning hit in the ninth inning in the MLB.

That game was 1-0 until the ninth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run to equalize the game 1-1 when one out was needed for the Red Sox victory in the MLB

However, when they went to the bottom of the ninth inning, Alex Verdugo opened with a hit against the shipments of Rafael Dolis, J, D Martínez applied the same dose and then Rafael Devers he singled to boost Verdugo and finish the game.

Rafael Devers He has been a blessing bat for the Boston Red Sox this season, with this hitting that he kept his team from being swept for the second time in less than a month. Devers is hitting 272. with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs and 3 stolen bases.