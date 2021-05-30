Rafael Devers and Jose Devers met again in the Major Leagues

Devers was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins by being involved in the trade for Giancarlo Stanton in the MLB.

Before the first game of the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins, both players and cousins ​​took a moment to have their first talk at a major league stadium.

José signed with the Yankees for $ 250,000 outside of the Dominican Republic in 2016. Since joining the Marlins a year later along with Starlin Castro and Jorge Guzmán in the Giancarlo Stanton trade, he has moved on quickly, playing in the upper class. A and the Arizona Fall League when he was 19 in 2019. He showed improved exit speeds and arm strength at the Miami alternate site last summer.

In his lifetime in the minor leagues, Jose Devers is hitting 278. with just one home run and 49 RBIs, 48 ​​BBs, 37 stolen bases, 29 doubles and all that in 187 games. His defense at shortstop looks better season after season in the Minor Leagues.