Rafael Devers and JD Martínez emulate the brand of Manny Ramírez and David Ortiz

The players of the Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers and JD Martinez, emulated a brand of Manny Ramírez and David Ortiz in said franchise of the MLB.

It is no secret to anyone that the Red Sox offense has been the best so far in the first month of the season in the MLB, so much so, that they are the leaders in their division and are ranked in the top five individual offensive departments of each team in the MLB.

Rafael Devers as well as the rest of his team has had a great role in that, Rafael Devers and JD Martínez are tied with five other players in the American League lead in home runs with a total of six.

They are the Red Sox’s first teammates with at least 6 home runs apiece in 20 games since David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez in 2005.

It should be noted that Xander Bogaerts is leading the American League in batting percentage, Kike Hernández is picking up pace like Alex Verdugo, the offense of this team does not cause anything other than fear of any elite pitcher in the MLB.

