The stand-up comedy ‘Antivirus, the show’ is already being performed in lives, but, after the end of social isolation, comedian intends to use it to contribute to small theaters

Do you know that expression to laugh not to cry? It explains a little how the comedy Antivirus, the show, new stand-up created by Rafael Cortez. The humorist decided to create a presentation to amuse with typical and curious questions that many people are facing during the quarantine period to contain the progress of the new coronavirus. In addition to pretending to establish a happy counterpoint to a pandemic, when social isolation is no longer needed, the artist promises to spend seasons without paying fees in small theaters to contribute to the resumption of the cultural sector.

Every Sunday, at 8pm, on Facebook and Instagram you can already see Rafael Cortez saying that now we need to ask the pets to take us for a walk or talking about the difficulty of helping children who are studying at home when they are not. we don’t even remember what the Treaty of Tordesillas is. The idea of ​​the comedian is to test in lives, which he does alone or at most with the help of girlfriend Marcella Calhado, the jokes and also practice.

“The comedian cannot be oblivious to what is happening, because it is impacting the lives of all of us. But I am not making a joke about what is really tragic in all this. I do not talk about deaths, hospitalizations, hospitals, hunger, layoffs. , bankruptcies. My stand-up is not about the disease. I keep looking for what I can take lightly from the experience of social isolation “, points out Cortez.

More than a way to overcome the quarantine with good humor, Antivirus, the show is a strategy to contribute to the resumption of the cultural sector when this moment arrives. In the opinion of the comedian, the artistic market is very affected, because it will be one of the last to return for involving agglomeration.

“We as an artist are going to have to encourage people to be in an audience and help small theaters to do business. When we can get back, I want to be the first guy in the stand-up who has an unprecedented show that talks only about what happened and I want to be a stimulus for small theaters. You don’t have to pay me a fee “, says the comedian.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.