Rafael Cordeiro asks that Beneil Dariush be the reserve fighter of the title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier

As the light division continues to take its course, Rafael Cordeiro, Beneil Dariush’s coach, expressed that his pupil deserves a fight for the belt and asked that he be considered as the reserve fighter of the fight between Charles Oliveira Y Dustin Poirier.

“For everything he did, I would like to see him in that position. I think we should fight for the belt or be the chance if someone gets off. It would be stupid to step back and fight anyone in the Top 5 “, he claimed Cordeiro in interview with MMA Fighting.

The coach of Dariush He recalled his ward’s current winning streak and emphasized that he is ready in case he is called up for a shot at the belt.

“We are waiting to see what comes next, but, knowing that the next fight has to be for the belt or at least fighting for one more, if we win, go for the belt. We will be waiting. The organization decides. If a fight falls, he will be ready to fight for the belt immediately ”, the coach concluded.

Third in the lightweight ranking, Beneil Dariush he is in the best phase of his career. The Iranian based in California he’s on a seven-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Tony ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-star of UFC 262.

