Rafael Chiruta lost in Belgium. He would like to contest the title of Spain

Romanian Rafael Chiruta placeholder image (17-44-1, 9 KO) lost yesterday Sunday at Claridge Events in Brussels (Belgium) against the local boxer Nabil Messaoudi (4-0, 4 KO) after not coming to the call of the fifth round, in combat agreed to eight.

The Belgian fighter, a fast and quality boxer, dominated the contest and the coach of the fighter resident in Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara), Fernando Urbina, decided that it was not worth continuing an unequal fight.

Chiruta, 40, could soon become a Spanish national and they think of his team in a retreat trying to contest the Spanish super welterweight title. It would be a great farewell to the brave fighter.