Rafael Borré: Eduardo Coudet’s Celta de Vigo, on the charge for the River forward

Rafael Santos Borré is the top scorer of Marcelo Gallardo’s era as River Plate’s technical director. As a consequence, of course, the Colombian gunner is an absolutely fundamental piece for the Doll.

That is why there is a lot of concern in the squad of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez: it is that the footballer emerged from the lower divisions of Deportivo Cali ends his contract with the Millionaire on June 30 of this year.

Under that orbit, many teams have already taken an interest in the 25-year-old attacker. One of them was Palmeiras, who seems to have dropped out of the fight after his first attempts to stay with the River forward.

But, in the last hours, who appeared on the scene was a group that militates in the highest category of Spanish football. It is about Celta de Vigo, a team that Eduardo Coudet currently leads and that wants to strengthen its offense.









According to the Spanish media, Celta intends to take Borré as a free player in June. However, the impediment for this to happen is that the attacker wants to leave an economic profit to River.

It should be noted that Borré already has a short experience in the old continent, where he was bought by Atlético de Madrid but where he only knew how to defend the Villarreal shirt, a team where he was dispatched with four goals.