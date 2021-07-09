Rafael Baca’s message after beating Pachuca in a friendly match

Rafael Baca, Cruz Azul midfielder, expressed his feelings after La Maquina’s 2-1 victory against Tuzos del Pachuca in a friendly match prior to the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament.

Baca, through his social networks, expressed his happiness at being able to return to the courts and assured that Cruz Azul will seek more successes for the new season that is coming in the Apertura 2021.

“Happy and grateful to be back on the court! New goals, same union, come @CruzAzul. ”, Baca posted on Twitter.

Rafa Baca has been criticized by the Cruz Azul fans for a long time, but his good performances and the recent title of La Maquina in the MX League, have allowed him to have more acceptance in the people.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul will face Austin Bold on Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m., in addition to the match for the Liga MX Champion of Champions trophy on July 18.

