Mezcalent Telemundo announces the great return of Rafael Amaya to the acting industry.

Rafael Amaya will soon return to the acting industry after signing a major contract with Telemundo. The Mexican actor had been away from melodramas after concluding his participation in the seventh season of the television series “El Señor de los Cielos” in 2019.

Through a press release, Telemundo Global Studios confirmed that Amaya will be part of multiple projects on the television network.

“It is an honor to be able to work once again with Rafael Amaya, one of the most recognized and talented Latino actors in the entertainment industry,” said Karen Barroeta, Executive Vice President of Production and Development for Telemundo Global Studios.

“This contract reaffirms the chain’s commitment to working with the best talent in this medium and to continue creating original and innovative content for the Latino audience on all platforms,” ​​said Barroeta.

Rafael Amaya’s first project with Telemundo in this new contract is scheduled to premiere in the United States during this 2021. However, the details about the production are unknown.

Amaya is an award-winning artist who has been part of successful television productions such as “El Señor de los Cielos”, “La Reina del Sur”, “Queen of the South” and “El Chema”.

The fans of the Mexican interpreter reacted to the news of his return to the Telemundo screens with effusive messages on the television network’s digital platforms: “I love the news”, “Al fin”, “Finally”, “I’m waiting for you in The Lord of the Skies 8 ”,“ May he return to The Lord of the Skies ”,“ What happiness that the super actor returns ”.

Is there the possibility of an eighth season of “The Lord of the Skies” with Rafael Amaya?

Play

VideoVideo related to rafael amaya returns to telemundo: when does his new project premiere? 2021-06-04T14: 57: 36-04: 00

The character of Aurelio Casillas, played by Rafael Amaya, died in the first episode of the seventh and final season of the famed Telemundo television series “El Señor de los Cielos”. Despite the unfortunate outcome of the story, Amaya fans do not lose hope of a possible return of her character in a new season of the project.

For its part, Telemundo has not commented on the possibility of making a new season of the narco series that broke audience record in the United States over seven seasons.

In mid-April, Rafael Amaya broke the silence about the possibility of a new season of the series: “We are in this, we are preparing a good eighth season, we are in negotiations and we are going to see what happens.”

So far, Amaya’s team has not released details if a new season of “El Señor de los Cielos” is part of the actor’s new contract with Telemundo.

Why was Rafael Amaya away from acting?

After concluding his participation in the last season of “El Señor de los Cielos”, Rafael Amaya withdrew from public life and the acting industry as a result of his problems of addiction to alcohol and drugs.

In a revealing interview she gave to People en Español magazine in December 2020, Amaya admitted that she lived through a difficult period in the personal sphere: “I lost my inner peace, the love I had for my family, my work . Little by little I was immersing myself in the dark mud of alcohol and drugs, living all the excesses that have been and have been possible ”.

At that time, the actor revealed that he had been admitted to a rehab clinic to overcome his dependence on alcohol and drugs: “I was in rehab and I thank God, my work team, my family, all my brothers. , cousins. To all the people who never took their finger off the line, even though I didn’t know they were looking out for me. They became my guardian angels while I was submerged and isolated. “

Nowadays, Rafael Amaya was able to put aside his addictions after having successfully recovered in a rehabilitation clinic in Mexico after several months in hospital.

What does Rafael Amaya do today?

After overcoming his dependence on alcohol and drugs, Rafael Amaya little by little returns to the public arena with artistic projects. Currently, the actor is accompanying his great friend Roberto Tapia on a presentation tour through the main cities of the United States.

The tour called “Los Compadres” offers the Hispanic public the opportunity to enjoy Tapia’s musical talent while sharing face to face with Amaya on her great return to the entertainment industry.