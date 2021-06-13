Rafael Amaya returned to Telemundo and confirmed on Hoy Día that he is single, wants children and wants to get married

Rafael Amaya is open to love. The protagonist of The Lord of the heavens who will now have a special participation in the series “Malverde”, also confirms that in this new stage of life, in which he practically feels that he has been born again, he is ready to be a father, he wants to fall in love and even wants marriage.

In conversation with the drivers of Hoy Día, Rafael Amaya said yes to Chiquibaby when she asked him if he was single. “Yes,” said the soap opera protagonist, without hesitation. He confessed that in the past he had dating relationships with several celebrities, and that it did not go well, which is why he considers that perhaps it would be better to change this and perhaps seek love outside of show business.

“Recovery is very selfish and personal,” said the actor, highlighting that parts of relapses are also emotions on a sentimental level. Setting an example that being dumped or ending a romance motivates you to drink, among other things.

With much humor, the Mexican actor stressed that he does not consider himself a sex symbol, that he does not look in the mirror and recognizes himself with this description. He even laughed that they will ask him if this is how he looks, denying it at all times; After this conversation, what the public and the fans of Rafael Amaya can be clear about is that he is in search of love and starting over.

Jennifer López takes to the streets with a Ben Affleck shirt, this is how she said goodbye to Miami and A Rod

Chiquis Rivera shares a heartfelt message dedicated to his brothers and they do not turn their back on him