Rafael Amaya on the video of alleged delirium of persecution – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

A few weeks ago, TVNotas magazine published a video where Rafael Amaya is seen altered, the publication mentioned that the actor had delusions of persecution, this after allegedly having had a relapse. After the commotion caused by the clip, it is now Rafael Amaya who came out to defend himself.

When the video was revealed, Rafael Amaya’s manager came out to clarify that the actor did not have a relapse, and after this, Julio César Chávez also gave his opinion on this because the protagonist of The Lord of the Skies was admitted to one of the boxer’s rehab clinics.

Rafael Amaya appeared through a live broadcast with Roberto Tapia with whom the actor will do the Los Compadres Tour, where the interpreter of Aurelio Casillas will be able to meet with some of the people who attend the singer’s concerts.

The actor left between seeing in the conversation with Roberto Tapia that he is in negotiations to make the eighth season of The Lord of the Skies.

“We are still looking at these issues, the most important thing right now is to be physically and mentally well and to carry out the Compadres Tour. We are preparing a good eighth season, we are in negotiations and we will see what happens ”.

Regarding the rumors about whether he fell into a relapse and the video published by TVNotas, Rafael Amaya said the following.

“They are pure gossip, pure mitote, they don’t create anything. So many things that have been said about me, that the video, that this, that the other, here I am and what is seen is not judged, here I am with you one hundred and very grateful to God, to my family, to my friends and with my fans above all who have not lost faith and an apology for not having been watching you all this time ”.

Regarding his addiction problems, the actor said that he has learned in the process and that he is grateful to his family for the support.

“Throughout this process I have learned many things, to get closer to my family, to get closer to God, to get closer to the people who really love me before I came out in The Lord of the Skies, to return to my inner child, to hear it. I got carried away by many things and I learned and that is what life is about, learning and I am going to continue learning ”.

“I have hit bottom, further down it could not be done. The truth is I don’t know how I’m alive right now, I feel alive, I feel the heat of the sun. I feel different now that I am in total sobriety and doing a lot of exercise, I feel very happy ”.

