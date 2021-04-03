Rafael Amaya in negotiations with Telemundo to return to “El Señor de los Cielos”, in its eighth season

Rafael Amaya has returned to show business, after a long rehabilitation process. And his presence in the industry has made him and Telemundo sit down again to retake the story of The Lord of the heavens, one of the most successful productions of the Hispanic network.

Through his social networks, as explained by People en Español magazine, the actor asserted that he is in negotiations to return in the eighth season of El Señor de los Cielos, even though his character supposedly died in the seventh.

“We are working on that, we are preparing a good eighth season, we are in negotiations and we will see what happens”, said the actor according to said medium.

Amaya recognizes that her return has generated the arrival of many job proposals. “There are many proposals from many sides”, He commented, but affirms that for the moment he wants to take it all easy to choose well. Rafael Amaya also explains that now that he is resuming his career he wants to go back to working with people he already knows, with friends and family, people who have been with him through thick and thin.

In the midst of all these statements, it should be noted that Telemundo has not confirmed the return of The Lord of the heavens, They also haven’t announced an eighth season.

