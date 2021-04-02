Rafael Amaya breaks the silence and talks about his addiction – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Rafael Amaya reappeared in front of camera and he spoke of the progress he has made in this slow rehabilitation process.

Some time ago we all found out that Rafael Amaya He was admitted to one of the rehabilitation clinics of Julio Cesar Chavez.

Following the success with his role as Aurelio Casillas in the series ‘The Lord of the heavens’, Rafael Amaya became an icon, unfortunately fame overwhelmed him so much that he lost control of his life and the millions he made thanks to his performance disappeared in the blink of an eye.

Weeks later, exclusively for a magazine, Rafael Amaya assured that he really believed he was the lord of the skies.

It is the first time that I make an appearance and it is for me a historic moment in my life, a watershed. Here I am and what is seen does not judge and well here I am 100 with you, very grateful to God, to my family, to my friends and then with the fans especially who have not lost faith and I offer an apology for not having been watching you all this time, ‘said the protagonist of the hit series’ The Lord of the Skies’.

During this video, of just over 20 minutes, the actor shared that by getting into the character’s skin Aurelio Casillas, he got carried away until at a certain point he could no longer stop:

Before entering El Señor de los Cielos I started as an actor wanting to play a good character and I let myself be carried away by many things and I learned and that is what life is about, about learning and I keep learning and I will keep learning, ‘he acknowledged.

Similarly Rafael Amaya assured that he felt deeply grateful to God and life for this new opportunity, because every day he lives feels like a miracle, in the same way he admitted to being completely sober and exercising a lot:

The truth is, I do not know how I am alive right now and I feel alive again, I feel very happy, I feel the heat of the sun, I listen to people, I see them in the eyes, it is very different, it is another world, ‘said Amaya for joy of his unconditional followers’…. “Right now that I am completely sober and I am doing a lot of exercise I feel very happy.”

By: Excelsior