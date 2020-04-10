Toni Nadal is clear that his nephew Rafa Nadal will recover his level sooner rather than later after the break due to the coronavirus and that it will be easier for him “to find the thread of his career” than other young players. The one who was the coach of the best Spanish athlete of all time is clear that he will return for his privileges: “He could have been up to three months without touching the racket due to injury, but when he returned in a week, At most 10 or 15 days it was fine. It will be a similar situation ».

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the guy from number 2 of the ATP revealed that “Rafa doesn’t care about a cucumber right now”, while he spoke about his vision of the coronavirus. “We were talking and he told me that tennis didn’t give a damn right now. It is logical if you have a little sensitivity. The first thing is that this is fixed. Okay, we will be confined until May, but it will not be easy to go outside if you are not calm, “he said.

On the other hand, Nadal assured that it will be difficult for the massive events to return and even he does not want to expose himself to it. “It is currently difficult to think of events with many people. I am very Barça, but I would not go to see him until he had an absolute guarantee, “he said.

Finally, the coach applauded Roland Garros’ decision to postpone his tournament to September. “There are people complained about not being consulted, but I am Roland Garros and I do not consult it, I worry about my tournament without wasting time that can be valuable asking one and the other. In September there is still a bit of good weather in Paris », settled.