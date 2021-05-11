Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker: EXATLON wedding on the doorstep?

Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

In the five seasons of Exatlon United States, there have been deep friendships, strong rivalries on the circuits, and even sounded romances, which arise from a coexistence in extreme situations that can often lead to something else. In some situations the loves that were born in Exatlon United States have endured, but in others they end when the athletes leave the arenas and continue with their lives.

The loves that were born in Exatlon United States

There are many couples who have been born into the fierce sands of the competition show. One of the most talked about was that of the former reporter of the program, the Colombian Jessica Cediel, along with the former participant of this fifth season, Mack Roesch. The two even became engaged, only to end a short time later and start a media fight for the engagement ring.

The Tarzan who also returned in this fifth installment, Jacobo García, along with the “Chiquidinamita”, Dayleen Santana, both fell in love precisely when they were part of Exatlon United States, and once they were out of the competition they never separated again. So much so that they both recently welcomed into the world their first child, the first “baby Exatlon,” an adorable little boy named Ezra.

Rafa Soriano and Dennhi Callú. El Brujo and La Bala had a fleeting romance in their first step through the competition, so deep that they made plans once their respective participations ended but that was not the case, the love ended there and they were never seen together again.

The enamored Rafa Soriano

After the notorious relationship with Dennhi Callú, we believed that Rafa would learn not to fall in love with his circuit mates in Exatlon United States, but apparently it was not like that, because in the fifth season the Mexican American football player would have found love again in the arms of another colleague, this time Raquel Becker, one of the most beloved participants of this edition.

The audience began to notice both athletes being very affectionate towards each other, and even inseparable at all times, for which they aroused all kinds of comments. This romance was confirmed by Christian B, from the portal specialized in Exatlon United States, a kind of authority regarding everything related to, and what is not seen, of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet.” On the romance, Christian had this to say:

“I will only say that she celebrates like Raquel, and a similar case happened in Exatlón México with Aristeo Cázares after the departure of Caro Mendoza, most of the time she celebrated like Caro when she won a point and now that they are gone they recently made their courtship official, identical In that case, let’s hope the same happens when they are out. “

More details about this romance are explained in this video, courtesy of Movies MV:

EXATLON wedding in doors?

But now the same specialized portal is the one who establishes a theory that possibly once Rafa Soriano leaves the competition, there could be a beautiful relationship with Raquel Becker in the style of Jacobo and Dayleen that even includes a wedding. Do not miss the video:

It only remains to wait to see what will happen between the two once Exatlon is over and the witcher returns to his daily life.

