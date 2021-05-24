Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker are a couple

Telemundo Raquel Becker is once again part of Team Contendientes.

In Exatlon United States, throughout its five seasons, several love relationships have emerged between the athletes, many as a result of coexistence and the long hours they spend together in seclusion and away from the outside world, which eventually become solid unions. there is already a 100% Exatlon baby! son of two athletes who met in competition.

The most recent of these romances that were born in Exatlon United States is the one between two athletes from the fifth season belonging to Team Contendientes, they are Rafa “El Brujo” Soriano and Raquel Becker, whose demonstrations of affection raised the questions of the followers of the competition, who incessantly asked on social networks if a feeling had arisen between the infatuated Rafa, and the charming Raquel.

A romance that could be seen coming

Exatlon United States fans do not let anything escape, and for several weeks the gestures between Raquel Becker and Rafa Soriano would have generated comments, but it was the authority regarding everything about the competition, “Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers” , which would have confirmed this relationship, through his partner Christian B, who in a question and answer session, had to answer the following question: “El Brujo and Raquel are dating, right?” and his answer was practically a confirmation:

“I will only say that she celebrates like Raquel, and a similar case happened in Exatlón México with Aristeo Cázares after the departure of Caro Mendoza, most of the time she celebrated like Caro when she won a point and now that they are gone they recently made their courtship official, identical In that case, let’s hope the same happens when they are out. “

The confirmation of Rafa Soriano

Neither Rafa nor Raquel had spoken about the rumors of their possible relationship, this until last May 23 where Soriano, after being eliminated, shouted it from the rooftops in an interview with the presenter Frederik Oldenburg, when he said that Raquel Becker was his “motivation and reason”, which would put an end to speculation, in fact Rafa and Raquel are in love.

This comment was sealed with the video that Soriano published on his Instagram stories of the reunion when both saw each other at the airport after Rafa’s arrival in Mexico, here they merge in a tender hug and neither hides the joy of seeing each other again after intense months as part of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, in addition to the video the following text was read: “That moment I call happiness.” Don’t miss the adorable video here:

The enamored Rafa Soriano

Let’s not forget that Rafa would have already fallen exhausted at the feet of another fellow athlete from Team Contendientes. It was “La Bala” Dennhi Callú. At the time they both confessed their love on the television show, and even confirmed it with a kiss on the screen, but shortly after they were never seen together again.

Either way, here we love love and we hope that this new couple that Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker make up will last forever.

Congratulations guys!

