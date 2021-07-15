Rafa Sarmiento demands an apology from Vicente Fox on behalf of his son Iñaki

Immediately, the cinema expert’s followers backed him up with messages of support and, of course, he could not feel more than grateful to them. “Thank you all very much for your lovely messages of support. They arrive. Thanks. Thank you ”, he wrote in the comments section, in which he also added the reactions of some celebrities such as Cecilia Suárez, among others.

Rafa He also explained to another user the details of his disagreement with what Fox wrote on Twitter, making evident the lack of sensitivity with which other people sometimes express themselves.

“With all due respect, I tell you that if you cannot distinguish when the word that defines a condition is used, as a synonym for insult, you clearly have empathy problems. They go three times, he has a complaint in Conapred and Iluminemos de Azul has already sent him a letter. I am not going to allow a condition to be an insult to some ”, he asserted.

As dad of IñakiRafa is willing to raise his voice and give firm lessons in respect for others, a mission to which he has committed himself. “I will always fight for inclusion against discrimination and I keep the right to go to the … whoever intervenes in it,” concluded the entertainment journalist.