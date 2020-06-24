Rafa Polynesio his pack leaked on the Internet, say users | Instagram

This Wednesday, June 24, Rafa Polinesio turned trend quickly after Twitter users claimed that your pack leaked.

Along with his two sisters Karen and Lesslie They create content for YouTube having approximately more than 60 million subscribers.

Thanks to its success large companies they have decided to work with them to promote their products and also the Mexican pride of which they are very proud.

Of course, the news that his pack had been leaked shocked his followers since Rafa is usually a calm person although a little playful and witty, he is noble like his sisters and for what is seen in his videos, he always respects and respect your neighbor even if his sisters play many pranks on him.

Immediately taking advantage of the topic of « your pack » Many Internet users began to make memes about the news and although there is indeed a photograph that seems to be edited because other Polynesian followers immediately shared the original photo.

« My mom gave me life, but Rafa Polinesio’s memes saying » Leslie, how is this going to be a joke? How is this going to be a joke? » I wanted to experience it « shared a very happy user.

And it is that a video is circulating where Rafa is watching something on his cell phone with one of his sisters and both are surprised to which Leslie says it is a joke and Rafa responds with the words already mentioned above.

The memes did not wait and although it has filtered out Or not, his followers will surely come out to affirm that it is only montage.

The brothers who are quite close, do not stop surprising with their videos and the crazy ideas they suddenly have, their followers are very happy Well, they do not stop generating content and it will surely continue to give people something to talk about.

