Rafa Nadal has lived a few atypical and complicated months, like millions of people, because of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the confinement of the population for more than two months.. The Balearic, accustomed to continuous trips for more than 15 years, has had to stay at his home longer than ever, and that is why he has constantly sought hobbies so as not to get bored. From the beginning of the confinement, he assured that the first weeks had been very hard and that he was “doing things he didn’t do“

In a video that he has posted through his Instagram profile, the tennis player has answered the curious questions that some children from his foundation have asked him revealing what he has used his time, what is his favorite animal or his favorite corners of Mallorca. And, fortunately for him, Nadal has had the company of Mery Perelló, the woman he married last October. “I am going to have a fun time knowing the questions that the children from the centers of my foundation are going to ask me, so we are going to have a good time,” announced the man from Manacor with a broad smile.

The first question attacked the entertainment that a man used to spending a little time at home has had to look for in recent months: “Well, let’s see, what do I do not get bored? Well, during the quarantine I have tried to be informed of everything, read, try to keep an eye on the boys and girls of the academy, I have also had fun playing video games at some pointAnd well, obviously I have also done my physical exercises every day so as not to lose shape, “he explained.

Quarantine, with his wife Mery

Secondly, one of the small interviewers asked the tennis player about who he has spent the days of confinement, and Nadal has confessed that his career has never allowed him to be accompanied by his partner for so long, so in that regard he was quite happy: “I have been with my wife these days and, well, in the end it was a new situation for us because I think we have never been together for so longBecause I always travel every week to different places in the world and this time we have had to spend time here at home, but well, “he said.

“The truth is that also enjoying a new experience, although it was very sad to see all the people who are suffering so much. But well, trying to be positive within the gravity of the situation“he added.

To finish, Nadal discovered some of his tastes, such as the charms of Mallorca or his favorite animal that, of course, had to see other of his passions, the sea. “There are so many beautiful places in Mallorca that it is difficult to stay with one, but if I had to choose it would be the Sierra de Tramuntana area, which is spectacular, “he revealed. As for the animal, the dolphin: “I think that when you are in the sea and you see a dolphin it always brings you joy, not? It is an animal that always seems to be smiling, it is happy and yes, when you are in the sea sailing and you see a dolphin, it is always a reason for happiness, “he added.