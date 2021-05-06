Rafa Nadal’s funny advice to Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal, 34 years old and world No. 2, had no sporting mercy for Carlos Alcaraz, 18 and No. 120. It was the Murcian’s birthday, which did not prevent the manacorí from being confused for a single moment. Victory 6-1 and 6-2 in just over an hour, and in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Alcaraz lived a bittersweet day because surely he would have wanted to put up greater resistance in the Manolo Santana Stadium of the Caja Mágica, but he was able to meet his idol in an ATP Masters 1000 at home. Valuable learning for the future.

There was a banner in the stands celebrating the Murcian’s 18th birthday, who was then presented with a cake. The sporting director of the tournament, Feliciano Lopez, got her on the track.

Chocolate, tasteful Rafa Nadal would have given him a bite. It is one of his downfalls, which he has controlled over time in favor of his sports performance.

Perhaps that is why he sent a funny message to Alcaraz as a farewell: “Don’t eat it all,” Rafa told Carlos, who immediately said “no, no.”