Rafael Nadal He decided to get off Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics with the idea of ​​resting and getting to the US Open as much as possible, his next big goal. With the idea of ​​leaving Novak Djokovic behind again, the Spaniard will seek his 21st Grand Slam in New York in a place where he has been champion four times. That is why the calendar you draw for this summer becomes of great importance since you must choose the right places to go.

We analyze Rafa Nadal’s calendar for this summer

The Balearic Islands have already confirmed their presence in the tournament Washington, from August 2 to 9. This announcement attracted attention, since Rafa had never gone to play there. Only Federer, among the members of the Big 3, played there, but he did so in the last century, when he was not yet known to the general public. Located with only a few weeks off after Wimbledon, it is usually a tournament for tennis players with a lower profile and a clear offensive style.

Because Washington is the fastest outdoor tournament (not counting the Australian Open) on the circuit. It is even faster than an indoor one like Rotterdam or Tokyo and at the height of Paris or Shanghai. The North American tournament has the highest percentage of aces (more than 15%) of the entire circuit and it is not surprising that it is a mandatory stop for high servers. Kyrgios, Zverev, Raonic or Del Potro have been several of the winners in recent years.

According to his website, Nadal will take a week off after Washington and then go to Canadian Masters 1000, disputed this year in Toronto after cancellation last year by Covid. Rafa has won this tournament five times, three in Toronto and two in Montreal. It is the best hard court tournament on this tour and it makes perfect sense that he is going to play it.

What is not clear is if Rafa will go to Cincinnati. It looks like he will, after Canada, take a few days to relax and then go to New York to prepare his participation in the US Open at Flushing Meadows. Cincinnati is played seven days after Canada and with a week in between before the last Grand Slam of the year. Although he would have rest if he went far, it is likely that Rafa will not dispute it.

Only in case of two early exits in these two tournaments would make him change his mind, but Cincinnati is a tournament that he never really liked playing (very close to the US Open and very fast tracks). In fact, he skipped it in 2018 and 2019. Maybe choosing Washington is with that idea, of playing these two tournaments before the US Open and skipping Cincinnati, since three tournaments at this point in the year seem too much for a Nadal who in The match against Djokovic did look a tad physically fair due to how demanding his tour was.

What do you think of Rafa Nadal’s calendar for this summer?