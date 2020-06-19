The Rafa Nadal Academy continues its expansion process. The objective of this new project in the facilities of Manacor It is none other than being able to meet the enormous demand of players and fans who come to its facilities every year.

It is already becoming a reality the multipurpose pavilion that will house three new fast surface covered tracks and seven semi-covered clay courts. It will also have spaces for physical preparation, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition and sports medicine that will allow offering a comprehensive service to the players who come to the ‘RNA’.

“With this expansion we seek to get closer to what an international reference sports center needs. I think we are making a very important leap in quality since the service we are going to give to young people and adults is going to be even better than what we can offer now. It will also help us to have even more events that may be important to the entire community. I think now we can say that we are on the way to being a center of reference worldwide & rdquor ;, assures himself Rafael Nadal in a statement sent to the media.

View ‘render’ of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor | RNA

The completion of the expansion is scheduled for this same 2020 and the current two in the world follows the project closely.

THE FACILITIES OF THE RAFA NADAL ACADEMY

19 outdoor fast surface tracks

15 outdoor clay courts (7 of them will be built in 2021)

4 hard surface covered tracks

7 semi-covered clay courts

1 soccer field

7 outdoor paddle tennis courts

6 indoor paddle tennis courts (Paddle Manacor)

1 Padbol court (Pádel Manacor)

2 squash court

1 semi-Olympic pool

1 outdoor pool

Fitness center

Spa

Another ‘render’ view of the Academy facilities | RNA