Rafa Nadal wins the Laureus award for the best athlete of 2020

Rafa Nadal was chosen the best athlete of the year 2020 at the Laureus Awards, a gala that took place telematically from Seville, presented by the actress Paz Vega. I was surprised by the harshness of the ceremony, without hot clothes, directly addressing the support offered by the athletes to movements as controversial as the Black Lives Matter or the disbelief of some athletes when they returned to the competition, forced by business circumstances as expressed Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne.

Rafa Nadal beat Lewis Hamilton, Duplantis, Lebron James, Cheptegei and Lewandowski to raise their fourth statuette, as it was already awarded in 2011 with the most important award, in addition to the best promise in 2006 and the best comeback in 2014. “Thank you from my heart, this award means a lot to me. “, said Rafa Nadal. “You are an example”, then Leo Messi, who was the winner last year ex aequo with Hamilton.

This one, which had a special mention, encouraged the population to continue fighting against the coronavirus in addition to giving thanks “and staying safe”, throughout the remaining time. “The past year has been incredibly difficult for many, but it has also been encouraging to see the power of our union to bring about change,” said the pilot.

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, was voted the best female athlete of 2020. The Japanese tennis player was the winner of the US Open, the first of the greats after confinement. “She is a model, especially for children,” said Nishikori, one of the athletes who paraded on the screen to honor the figure of the winner of four Grand Slam.

Mahomes, revelation

In the sportsman revelation, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, winner of the Super Bowl last year was the one who took the cake in front of a group in which were the Spanish Joan Mir (Suzuki), Moto GP world champion and the footballer Ansu Fati (Barcelona). Among the teams was the Bayern Munich, champion of the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the Club World Cup, the one that received the most support for the second time in the history of the awards. In the best return, the rider Max Parro was distinguishedt (snowboarding), who returned to competition after being diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma.

The Egyptian footballer Mo Salah also had a special honor award., for the financing in his country of a hospital and a school that bears his name and the WNBA basketball player Maya Moore, for her fight against unfair procedures in the American justice system. The German Kick Fair project was recognized among social projects and among the moments of the year it was imposed Chris Nikic, the first triathlete in history with Down syndrome to complete a triathlon, a section in which the Spaniard lvaro Snchez was nominated, who during Filomena traveled 17 km running with poles to reach his guard post at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Majadahonda (Madrid).