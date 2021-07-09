Rafa Nadal will reappear at the Washington Open in August

07/08/2021 at 4:22 PM CEST

Paula B. Navarro

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal He already has a date to return to the slopes, it will be the first week of August in the washington tournament. The last time Nadal was seen playing was on June 12, when he was eliminated by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros. Later the Spanish communicated his decision to give up Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, to give your body more time to rest and thus be able to extend your career for more years.

This Thursday the Washington tournament announced that the Balearic tennis player will participate in this contest, which will be will play from July 31 to August 8 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. This will be where the Balearic Islands will start his summer career of hard court, the fundamental objective that had been marked after his last defeat. This tournament will be the Nadal’s second hard court event of the season, as could not play at the beginning of the year in the ATP Cup and yielded in the quarterfinals of Austrian Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In order to prepare for the US Open, which has won up to four times, he will participate in the 500 category event in which he has never played before in his career. “I am very excited to come to Washington for the first time. I have never been there and it is a place I wanted to go to play. I really want to play again and Washington will be the best start for me in the summer tour of the United States, “Nadal said in a statement.

The number three of the world has not played in the United States since September 2019, when he beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open in New York.

Nadal’s presence in Washington raises the question of what your path to the US Open will be like, since the usual thing for the Balearic Islands was to play the Master 1000 of Canada and Cincinnati in consecutive weeks and then rest the week before New York. However, the participation in Washington makes all this change and that the Spanish tennis player has to play for three consecutive weeks before going to Flushing Meadows.