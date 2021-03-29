Rafa Nadal will play the Barcelona Open 2021

03/22/2021

On at 20:19 CET

Rafael Nadal overcomes the back discomfort that dragged from the ATP Cup and the Australian Open and confirm that he will play the next Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. From April 17 to 25 we will be able to see the Mallorcan compete for the trophy of the 68th edition of the Barcelona tournament.

The one from Manacor He currently occupies the third position in the ATP ranking and continues to be a great reference after winning the last Ronald Garros in September 2020. Eleven times champion of the Godó Trophy, Nadal he is already preparing the tour to make history and recover the title he took Dominic Thiem in 2019.

The Mallorcan tennis player is an icon and a great claim of the clay court tournament, as has been expressed by the sporting director of the tournament, David ferrer: “The presence of Rafa in Barcelona is very important for the tournament and will be even more so after the cancellation of last year’s edition & rdquor ;.

🎾 RAFA IS BACK 💪 💣 @RafaelNadal confirms his participation in # BCNOpenBS 2021! 🤩 I’m looking forward to enjoying your tennis in Barcelona again, RAFA! TENNIS IS BACK! 🙌 @ atptour | @BancoSabadell | @ rctb1899 pic.twitter.com/O64kguGxeW – Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (@bcnopenbs) March 22, 2021

We will have to wait this Tuesday, March 23, to discover the complete list of players in the tournament for this year.