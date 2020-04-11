As a good Play Station fan, Rafael Nadal He could not miss his appointment with the virtual edition of the Mutua Madrid Open 2020. This has been reported this noon from the organization of the tournament to be held from April 27 to 30. The Balearic will seek his sixth title in the capital of Spain, the first one changing the racket for the command of the game console. “I will try to give everything,” said the man from Korea.

In addition to the current world number 2, other tennis players such as Kiki Bertens, John Isner or Fiona Ferro have also confirmed their participation in the tournament, thus joining the names we already knew: Murray, Pouille, Carla Suárez and Kerber.

