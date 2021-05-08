Rafa Nadal will be able to play again with Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome

Updated 05/08/2021 – 12:10

Rafael Nadal He has known this midday his painting at the 1000 Masters in Rome, which begins this Monday in the Italian capital. The Balearic debut with the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and the Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

The Roman organization is already rubbing its hands at the prospect of seeing the earth king take on Sinner, the local promise that occupies the eighteenth place in the ranking and enter with Rafa in the Adelaide bubble.

It should be remembered that the two have met on only one occasion. In the rooms of the last edition of Roland Garros. The champion of 20 majors prevailed in three sets.

Nadal will have a hypothetical eighth with Denis Shapovalov or Casper Ruud and a quarter with Alexander Zverev, his executioner in Madrid and in the last three clashes. By his side goes Daniil Medvedev, with whom he could play the semifinals.

It should be remembered that Spanish and Russian are fighting to reach the Roland Garros draw as world number two and thus avoid a duel with Novak Djokovic until the final.

The Serbian returns to the competition in the Roman Italic Forum after being absent from the Magic Box. His debut will be with the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Taylor Fritz. Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are his main stumbling blocks until the final.

Only three Spaniards

The Spanish participation in men is reduced to Nadal, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreo. The Spaniard from Castellón will be seen at the beginning with a player from the previous while Carreo will play with Serbian Laslo Djere.