Rafa Nadal undergoes the quarterfinal test against Cam Norrie today

If it weren’t for the accumulated suffering in the matches against the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and the japanese Kei nishikori, the game of today Friday of Rafa Nadal would be presented as a mere appetizer to face the most demanding challenges of the semifinals, against the Argentine Diego schwartzman or the Asturian Pablo Carreño, and final, before a powerful and quality young man. It will start from the Tsitsipas vs. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev against Sinner.

However, Rafa Nadal not only has the mission to overcome the quarters, but wants to accompany the non-negotiable victory with one more improvement in his game. Because he is on a mission to regain his highest level on land. Looking especially at Roland Garros in the longer term, although he also knows that he must increase benefits to compete with guarantees of success towards a twelfth Count of Godó Trophy.

The picture is demanding. The ‘cinderella’ among the eight survivors would be precisely today’s rival of Rafa Nadal, the British Cameron norrie, 25 years old, 58th in the world and more of a hard court specialist, a terrain in which the Spaniard submitted him: 7-5, 6-2 and 7-5 in the third round of this season’s Australian Open.

Cam Norrie, born in South Africa, makes his second participation in RCT Barcelona-1899, where he has successively beaten Italian Salvatore Caruso (6-1 and 6-2), Russian Karen Khachanov (6-4, 3-6 and 6 -3) and the Belgian David Goffin (6-0, 3-5 and retired). It is filmed, the Friday before the week of the main draw I was already training on the Track Rafa Nadal with Tommy Robredo.

Norrie is a very winner, he will not give me anything “

Nadal analyzed the Briton like this: “He is a complete player, who wins many games. He is a very winner, he has a good attitude. Believe a lot in yourself. He’s not going to give me anything. If I want to win, I will have to play at a high level. I am aware of it, he is going to demand me again but it is what it is. Every game is an important test and I take it as an opportunity to compete well against a difficult opponent. In rooms and at home, I’m going to do what I can to move forward ”.

Of the thirteen times that Rafa Nadal previously reached the quarterfinals at his club, he only lost once, against Murcian Nicolás Almagro in the 2014 edition.