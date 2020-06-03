Rafael Nadal turns 34 this Wednesday and will celebrate in an unusual way, at home, and not at Roland Garros as it has traditionally done in recent years when he was fighting to win “his tournament” and celebrated his name days with the organization and the media days before.

06/03/2020

Act at 11:57

CEST

SPORT.es

The photo of the cake shared with everyone was always a faithful reflection that Nadal He was in the fight for the Parisian Grand Slam, where he has won 12 times. Cafe de la Paix used to be the place where, at a dinner with his whole family, Rafa then celebrated his birthday.

TO A ‘BIG’ FEDERER

The 19 Grand Slams champion remains like this, for the time being at this time, unable to fight, not only for his favorite tournament, but also for having a more than reasonable opportunity to match the 20 greats that the Swiss has. Roger Federer, matched that I could still arrive this season, depending on several factors.

Waiting for news on the circuit, on whether the US Open will be held jointly in New York with the Cincinnati Masters 1,000, or if Roland Garros will delay a week in his calendar to give any alternative to Madrid or Rome, Nadal will celebrate his holiday this Wednesday .

“I do not want a new normality, I want the normality of before,” said Manacor about the new future, not only of tennis, but of the previous life that reigned, when the coronavirus pandemic was just a threat.

EXERCISING IN THE ACADEMY

Nadal will celebrate his day, probably, training at the facilities of his academy in Manacor, waiting for new news about the return of tennis. On Tuesday he joined the protest for the death of the African American Geoge Floyd with a black photo on social networks, as they also did Roger Federer and Garbiñe Muguruza, among others.

Coming soon … pic.twitter.com/wKIfz414iF – Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) June 3, 2020

His uncle and former coach Toni Nadal He believes that his nephew still has “three or four years” to compete at a high level, and perhaps with this phrase he has made him the best gift.

“If health helps him, I think Rafael still has at least three or four years to compete at a high level in tennis. Perhaps it will be more, because the 2020 break has allowed him to slow down and not strain his body,” he said.

.