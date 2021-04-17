Rafa Nadal traces Montecarlo’s debut in God: Mannarino or a tennis player from the previous

Updated 04/17/2021 – 13:26

Whims of the draws, Rafael Nadal will debut next Wednesday in the 68th edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell with the winner of the match between Adrian Mannarino and a player from the previous. Thus, the same start of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 is repeated.

In the Monegasque Principality, Mannarino yielded in the first round with Federico Delbonis and the Argentine was the first touchstone of the king of the land.

The manacor has fallen through the less hard part of the table and has the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, as the greatest obstacle towards a hypothetical final. Avoid Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the second favorite, to Andrey Rublev, his executioner in Monte Carlo, and a large part of the new generation commanded by Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov, Casper Ruud, Alex de Miaur and Felix Auger-Aliasime. It should be remembered that the Canadian will launch a technical collaboration with Toni Nadal this week in the Monegasque Principality.

Nadal, who could not cut the 360-point disadvantage of Daniil Medvedev in Monte Carlo in the ranking, you already know you need to lift the title in Barcelona to immediately get behind Novak Djokovic on the ATP charts.

And it is that Medvedev, despite being a finalist in the last edition, will keep 150 of the 300 points that he must defend by the new classification system applied as a result of the pandemic.

Roberto Bautista, fifth seeded and exempt from the first round, will come across the winner of Gilles Simon and Pablo Andjar. For his part, Pablo Carreo, sixth among favorites, bump into Jordan Thompson or Richard Gasquet.

As regards the rest of the Spanish participation, Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image they will see them with the American Frances Tiafoe, Feliciano Lopez bump into the guest Lorenzo Musetti, Albert ramos play with a ‘qualy’, Jaume munar with Thiago Monteiro and Alexander Davidovich before Alexander Bublik.